Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF)’s share price traded up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. 16,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 10,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

Freshii Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRHHF)

Freshii, Inc engages in the development, franchising and operation of quick-serve restaurants. It operates through the Franchise and Company-Owned Store segments. The Franchise segment consists company’s domestic and international franchise stores. The Company-owned segment comprises company’s Company-owned restaurants, located only in Canada and the United States.

