Friendz Reaches Market Capitalization of $847,385.80 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $847,385.80 and $62,089.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Friendz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00055149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.41 or 0.00780152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00031262 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00039706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00058816 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,311.54 or 0.04583913 BTC.

Friendz is a token. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,096,082 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

Friendz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

