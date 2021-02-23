Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Trading Up 9.4%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF)’s stock price was up 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 39,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 13,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Frontera Energy from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 157.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation and changed its name to Frontera Energy Corporation in June 2017.

