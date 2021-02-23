FS Development (NASDAQ:FSDC) Trading Up 5.7%

FS Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FSDC)’s stock price was up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $13.99. Approximately 209,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 332,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.56.

Get FS Development alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of FS Development during the third quarter valued at $1,120,000. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FS Development during the third quarter valued at $1,120,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS Development during the fourth quarter valued at $2,750,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Development during the fourth quarter valued at $3,608,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in FS Development during the third quarter worth $3,919,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Development Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for FS Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.