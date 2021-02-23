FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB) Shares Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.57 and last traded at $32.66. 232,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at about $424,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 217,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,656,000.

