FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:DSEP) Trading Down 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:DSEP) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.23 and last traded at $31.30. Approximately 7,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 9,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:DSEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.

