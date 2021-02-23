fuboTV (FUBO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FUBO opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.84. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Get fuboTV alerts:

FUBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.