Function X (FX) Trading Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $31.23 million and $1.93 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Function X has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,309.61 or 1.00203956 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00041186 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006581 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00123016 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002095 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000665 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003421 BTC.
- DAOstack (GEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
Function X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.