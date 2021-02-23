Function X (FX) Trading Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $31.23 million and $1.93 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Function X has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,309.61 or 1.00203956 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00041186 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00123016 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003421 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 230,038,709 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars.

