Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 4,436 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 4,436 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $157,788.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MORF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.33. 3,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,777. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 208.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 61.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

