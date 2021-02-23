Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 4,436 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 4,436 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $157,788.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
MORF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.33. 3,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,777. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.01.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.
About Morphic
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
