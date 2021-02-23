Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 6,423 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 6,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $224,226.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
MORF traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.33. 3,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,777. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.01.
MORF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.
Morphic Company Profile
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
Featured Article: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.