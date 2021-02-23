Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 6,423 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 6,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $224,226.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MORF traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.33. 3,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,777. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.01.

MORF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

