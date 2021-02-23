Fundamenta Price Down 13.6% This Week (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Fundamenta token can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Fundamenta has a market cap of $687,015.43 and $3.34 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.91 or 0.00454072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00067858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00078323 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 155.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00054581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.84 or 0.00489170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00070849 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

