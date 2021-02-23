Furucombo (COMBO) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.97 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Furucombo has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. Furucombo has a market cap of $14.50 million and $2.97 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.19 or 0.00006676 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.61 or 0.00461302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00069940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00079829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 73.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00055545 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.30 or 0.00487827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00073490 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 tokens. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

Buying and Selling Furucombo

Furucombo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.