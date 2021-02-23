Fusion (FSN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.96 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Fusion has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $38.48 million and $31.96 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,181.24 or 0.99844560 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,789,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,219,732 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.