Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Future in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

OTCMKTS FRNWF remained flat at $$26.48 on Tuesday. 4,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400. Future has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

