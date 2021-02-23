FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Capital Power Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Capital Power in a research note issued on Sunday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.02. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Capital Power alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC cut shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Capital Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.56.

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$35.25 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$20.23 and a 52 week high of C$38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.35.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 36,966 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.27, for a total value of C$1,303,790.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$690,621.87. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 37,394 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.75, for a total value of C$1,336,835.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,910 shares in the company, valued at C$1,963,032.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,111 shares of company stock valued at $7,138,609.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.