FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Issued By Cormark

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will earn $1.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$15.60 in a report on Monday. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.36.

LUN opened at C$15.01 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$4.08 and a twelve month high of C$15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.62. The company has a market cap of C$11.05 billion and a PE ratio of 65.26.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie acquired 30,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,080,000. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$272,306.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,432,446.10. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 228,330 shares of company stock worth $1,114,706.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

