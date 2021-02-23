FY2023 EPS Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for American Airlines Group in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the airline will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAL. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cowen downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

AAL opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $26.11. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 127,288 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 56,016 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $16,068,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.