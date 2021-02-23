FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Lifted by Cormark (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.30.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. CSFB set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.75 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.13.

HBM stock opened at C$10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$1.66 and a 52-week high of C$10.58.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.66%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.