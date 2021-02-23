FY2023 EPS Estimates for Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRWSY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $13.39.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

