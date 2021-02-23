Fyooz (FYZ) Trading 48.3% Lower Over Last Week

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded down 24.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Fyooz has traded down 48.3% against the US dollar. One Fyooz token can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002333 BTC on major exchanges. Fyooz has a market cap of $6.30 million and approximately $391,609.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.16 or 0.00455326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00069042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00078625 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 83.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00054081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.79 or 0.00479924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00073023 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,712,778 tokens. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

Buying and Selling Fyooz

