G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,884 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.06% of G-III Apparel Group worth $12,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,866,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 33.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 28,681 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $472,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

