G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.30

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.30 and traded as high as $25.10. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 5,686 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.63 million, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.59.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 171,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 1.30% of G. Willi-Food International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushroom, artichoke, bean, asparagu, caper, corn kernel, baby corn, palm heart, vine leave, sour pickle, mixed pickled vegetable, pickled pepper, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomato products; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.