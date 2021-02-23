Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires New Shares in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,025,000.

Shares of Altitude Acquisition stock opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20.

Altitude Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

