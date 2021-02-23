Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires New Stake in PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 512,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.45% of PDL BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDLI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PDL BioPharma by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PDL BioPharma by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDL BioPharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDLI opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $282.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.10. PDL BioPharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $3.86.

In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,449.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher Lewis Stone sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 405,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,231.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,866,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,635,204 and have sold 920,000 shares valued at $2,387,800. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI).

Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.