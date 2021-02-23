Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 121,400 Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 121,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 3.44% of Breeze Holdings Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,352,000.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $16.00.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

