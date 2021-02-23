Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 153,472 CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 153,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CONXU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000.

CONXU stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.91. CONX Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.72.

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

