Gabelli Funds LLC Buys New Shares in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.14% of GAN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GAN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GAN in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GAN alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GAN. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

GAN stock opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99. GAN Limited has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $31.81.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.