Gabelli Funds LLC Buys Shares of 148,700 Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 148,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.
Shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.75. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $11.45.
Seven Oaks Acquisition Company Profile
Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Seven Oaks Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Oaks Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.