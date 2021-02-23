Gabelli Funds LLC Buys Shares of 148,700 Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 148,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.75. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Company Profile

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

