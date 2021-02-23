Gabelli Funds LLC Buys Shares of 96,200 TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSIAU)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSIAU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

TSIAU opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.41. TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

