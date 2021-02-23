Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 150.7% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 89,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 54,085 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 20.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 79.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.55.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $944,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 228,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,449,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,153,936 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $137.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

