Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.33% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 21,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($3.26). Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

