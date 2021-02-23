Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.31% of Team worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Team by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Team during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Team during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Team by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 418,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 18,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Team stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.36. Team, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.86.

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

