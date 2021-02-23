Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Linde by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Linde by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $251.07 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $274.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $131.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.24.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

