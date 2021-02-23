Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TM opened at $152.44 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $108.01 and a 52-week high of $163.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.96 and a 200-day moving average of $141.01. The stock has a market cap of $213.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

