Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stamps.com by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,820,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,343,000 after purchasing an additional 139,108 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Stamps.com by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 665,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,363,000 after purchasing an additional 501,012 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stamps.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 613,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Stamps.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,649 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Stamps.com by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 191,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,180,000 after purchasing an additional 82,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Stamps.com news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.45, for a total value of $541,771.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $375,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,790 shares of company stock valued at $13,165,276 over the last three months. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $199.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.58 and a 200-day moving average of $229.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.40. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.67 and a 52 week high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

