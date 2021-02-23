Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,801 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 5.69% of The L.S. Starrett worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 472,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 81,363 shares during the period. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCX opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The L.S. Starrett Company has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $6.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other The L.S. Starrett news, Director Thomas J. Riordan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,340 shares in the company, valued at $236,814.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The L.S. Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

