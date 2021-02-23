Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Cellular Biomedicine Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 75.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the third quarter valued at $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 554.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cellular Biomedicine Group alerts:

Cellular Biomedicine Group stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $384.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.35. Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases in Greater China. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), T-cells with genetically modified, tumor antigen-specific T-cell receptors, and next generation neoantigen-reactive bio-markers based tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases The company's CAR-T products include CD20 for use in anti-tumor activities; CD22, a surface maker highly expressed in B cell malignancies in hairy cell leukemia; and B-cell maturation antigen therapies for treating refractory multiple myeloma in patients.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.