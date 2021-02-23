Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $1.67 Million in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 111,623 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SolarWinds by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,993,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,748,000 after acquiring an additional 127,884 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SolarWinds by 956.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 120,405 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the third quarter worth $1,627,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth $1,005,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in SolarWinds by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 40,848 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 5,839,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $128,286,279.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Usa Investors Venture I. Hermes sold 57,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $1,270,151.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 991,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,791,911.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,265,859 shares of company stock worth $181,600,922 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWI stock opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. SolarWinds Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 133.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.