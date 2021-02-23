Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $1,926,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,717,909.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,858. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $191.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

