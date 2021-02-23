Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 123,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Separately, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,058,000.

Shares of SNRHU opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.76. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp. I. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp.

