Gabelli Funds LLC Takes Position in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 148,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,102,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,755,000.

OTCMKTS SCOAU opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84. Scion Tech Growth I has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

There is no company description available for Scion Tech Growth I.

