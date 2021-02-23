Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $94.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $93.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GLPG. Citigroup lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Galapagos from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $85.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.33 and its 200 day moving average is $123.18. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $81.89 and a 52-week high of $252.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Galapagos in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 18.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

