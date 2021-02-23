Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Trading Up 10.2%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) shares were up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 532,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 409,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72.

About Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. It operates in four business lines, which include Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments, and Advisory Services. The company manages a portfolio of private and public principal investments across digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sector, including early- and later-stage equity, secured lending, pre-initial coin offering contributions, and other structured alternative investments.

