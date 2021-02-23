Gale Pacific Limited (GAP.AX) (ASX:GAP) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Gale Pacific Limited (GAP.AX) (ASX:GAP) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Gale Pacific Limited (GAP.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.99.
About Gale Pacific Limited (GAP.AX)
