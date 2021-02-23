Gale Pacific Limited (GAP.AX) (ASX:GAP) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Gale Pacific Limited (GAP.AX) (ASX:GAP) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Gale Pacific Limited (GAP.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.99.

About Gale Pacific Limited (GAP.AX)

Gale Pacific Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes screening and shading products for domestic, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers fabrics for agricultural, architectural, industrial, horticultural, mining, and construction applications under the GALE Pacific brand; face masks under the GALE GUARD brand; and window furnishings, such as a range of venetian and roller blinds, as well as curtain accessories for hanging curtains under the Zone Interiors brand.

