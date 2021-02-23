Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Shares Down 9.2%

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) traded down 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $4.06. 564,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 470,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 145,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

