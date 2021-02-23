Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLPEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 63,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,903. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

