GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Stock Position Reduced by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 288,779 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 278.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 51,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 478,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 73.1% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 118,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 492.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 67,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 34.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $4.24.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

