Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Trading Down 3.3%

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $141.00 and last traded at $141.00. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.06.

About Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

