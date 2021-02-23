GCN Coin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $83.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One GCN Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $304,907.24 and $83.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded up 170.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.94 or 0.00362349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003226 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000405 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 tokens. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Token Trading

GCN Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.