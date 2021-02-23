General Environmental Management (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Stock Price Down 3.2%

General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI)’s share price was down 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 16,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 129,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13.

General Environmental Management Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEVI)

General Environmental Management, Inc provides industrial liquid waste treatment and remediation services. It offers field services, remediation, transportation, and site treatment for hazardous and non-hazardous materials to the oil and gas industry, industrial clients, and domestic waste generators.

